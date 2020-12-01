PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland State University athletic department has canceled the first four games of the women's basketball season.
PSU says the decision comes after a positive COVID-19 test result came back within the program.
The canceled games include two games with Northwest University on Dec. 2 and Dec. 5, a road game at Oregon on Dec. 8 and a home match against the University of Portland on Dec. 13.
All women's basketball student-athletes and coaching staff will self-isolate for 14 days, according to PSU.
Practices and team activities will be suspended during those 14 days.
According to PSU, the cancellations do not affect any men's basketball games.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
no duh, the rest of the area is closed, businesses closing every day, but they thought this was OK
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.