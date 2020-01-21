PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland man has been convicted twice now for sex trafficking minors, first in California and now again in Portland, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.
Darryl Gartley, 23, was convicted in California in May 2017 and sentenced to seven years in prison, the attorney’s office says.
Gartley was sentenced for sex trafficking minors in Portland on Tuesday after pleading guilty on Aug. 12, 2019 to two counts of sex trafficking. He was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release.
Gartley during his guilty plea admitted that he met two 15-year-old girls shortly after moving to Oregon in October 2016, the attorney’s office says. He then posted advertisements on Backpage and Craigslist, offering the girls to perform sex acts in exchange for money, according to the attorney’s office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.