PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The first Indian-American elected to office in Multnomah County was sworn in as District 2 commissioner Thursday.
Susheela Jayapal won the May 2018 primary to represent north and northeast Portland, replacing former Commissioner Loretta Smith, who was term limited.
Jayapal is a longtime advocate for education, reproductive rights and social services for seniors and families, according to a statement from the county. She is an attorney and the former general counsel for adidas America.
Chair Deborah Kafoury and Sheriff Mike Reese were also sworn in to start their second terms Thursday morning. They were both also re-elected in May 2018.
Today, @SheriffReese was sworn-in for his next 4 year term as Sheriff of Multnomah County, and had some impactful words to share.See the video here:https://t.co/yZJvUAzTOS— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) January 3, 2019
Auditor Jennifer McGuirk took the oath of office for the first time Thursday after being elected in November.
For more, go to multco.us.
