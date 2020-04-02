SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Corrections on Thursday announced the first adult in custody within the Oregon state prison system to test positive for COVID-19.
The patient is an inmate at the Santiam Correctional Institution in Salem, according to DOC.
He is in stable condition and is being treated on-site. DOC says he will soon move to an institution with 24-hour nursing care.
The positive test result was received on April 2.
DOC says if an adult in custody is showing signs and symptoms of influenza or COVID-19, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, they will be tested. Those being tested and/or awaiting results will be placed in “respiratory isolation.”
“We have been preparing for the spread of COVID-19 into our institutions, worksites and Community Corrections offices since the beginning of March,” Director Colette S. Peters said. “Even with all of our preventative measures, like restricting visiting, social distancing, and suspending any programs, we knew the first case was inevitable because our institutions are microcosm of our communities. Our agency has focused on this virus and how best to reduce the impact inside our institutions. The necessary protocols are in place to protect our employees and the adults in our custody as best we can.”
DOC says it is now contacting all people who entered the Santiam Correctional Institution in the past week. All inmates will be screened and any with symptoms will be tested for COVID-19.
