MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - While most of the metro area dealt with rain early Monday morning, the snow has started to arrive in the mountains.
A wintry white blanket covered the Cascades overnight, marking one of the first notable snowfalls of the season. It added up to about half a foot at Timberline Lodge atop Mount Hood.
"Fresh snow, the first time actually getting to ride besides all the way up on top of Palmer in a couple months," said snowboarder Zach Teel.
While the ski lifts aren't running quite yet, Teel was heading up for a hike and ride just after sunrise. FOX 12 asked Teel why it's worth it to be up on the mountain now.
"I don't know - it's just the freedom to do whatever I want. It's nice and soft. It's just enough to actually get some carves in," said Teel.
And having a mountain all to yourself isn't bad either.
"There's literally nobody else out that I can see," Teel said.
The snow level was around 4,500 feet Monday morning, keeping heavy and wet flakes above pass elevation.
Video taken at Mt. Hood Meadows shows four to six inches of snow adding up in the base area.
SNOW ON THE MOUNTAIN! Take a look at the flakes on Mt. Hood in this footage provided to us from @mthoodmeadows! It snowed 4 to 6 inches overnight in the base area. Who's eager to hit the slopes? pic.twitter.com/UZUZebsHLw— FOX 12 Oregon KPTV (@fox12oregon) October 29, 2018
Forecasters say it's right on par this time of year - ahead of the ski and snowboard season.
"It's definitely needing some more base, but it's a good start - it's somewhere to go from," said Teel.
The FOX 12 Weather team says Monday is likely the snowiest day of the week, as milder temperatures move in over the next few days.
