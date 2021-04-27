First of its kind study shows health impacts on people in Portland exposed to tear gas last summer

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In what seems to be the first U.S. study of its kind, Tuesday local researchers published an analysis of the health impacts on people in Portland exposed to tear gas last summer.
The study, conducted by the Kaiser Permanente Center for Health Research, consisted of a survey taken by more than 2,000 people.
94 percent of them said they had physical or psychological health impacts after being exposed to tear gas and half of them sought medical help for it.
Researchers found that in addition to the short-term reactions and irritation we would expect like coughing and burning eyes, there were other issues that didn’t go away when the cloud cleared.
"A key finding in our study is that a lot of the health effects that were observed both physical and psychological health impacts occurred for days to weeks and even months after exposure," Nurse Researcher Dr. Britta Torgrimson-Ojerio said.
She said in some cases, people reported their symptoms got worse or didn’t start until a couple days later including things like headaches, digestive issues and even menstrual changes.
Researchers said the data is just a starting point, that there needs to be a better understanding of which exact chemical agents and compounds were being used and if there’s any direct correlation between those and the health issues being reported.
"We just hope that we can learn more about this and that the research community kind of turns their eye to the importance of this as well," Dr. Britta Torgrimson-Ojerio said.
She also said they hope this can give policy makers some more information and that other studies will too.
This session, the Oregon State Legislature is looking into banning tear gas in most crowd control situations.
That house bill is in the Joint Committee on Ways and Means. Lawmakers in that committee said they'll be looking at it later on; right now they're focused on the state budget.
