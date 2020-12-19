PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A hat, gloves and extra layers might be a good idea for any Oregonians hitting the gym in December outside under a tent.
The 24-hour Fitness located at 4546 Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard opened to provide an outdoor workout space.
"Today being our first-day being, we hit at max capacity every single hour since this morning," the club general manager said.
The crew hauled their equipment outside under a tent, and there is a 50 person cut-off, which includes staff. Everyone is also required to wear a mask.
"I'm so excited! I can't contain it! Just to know that people believe fitness is essential, it's needed!" said one member.
And it's hard for gyms, especially smaller ones to make a set-up like this a reality. Many don't have the resources or space.
This week, the Oregon Health & Fitness alliance sent a letter to Governor Brown urging her to allow the limited reopening of indoor fitness facilities and gyms in Oregon. It cited a recent study by the University of Oregon.
"I could see where that research was done showing that cover isn't coming from the fitness industry because we're doing everything we need to to see it that way," the club's manager said.
That study found no significant correlation between weekly gym attendance and weekly cases of COVID-19 suggesting that the risk of COVID-19 transmission in gyms may be lower than that of restaurants or bars.
"Fitness is essential, not only physically but emotionally and mentally as well -to have the opportunity to take fitness outdoors to make that happen has been huge strides for our company," the General manager said.
A lot of people hope this won't be forever – but for now, they'll take it.
Anyone interested in dropping in for a class must make a reservation first.
