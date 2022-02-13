SAINT PAUL, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of first responders and community members gathered in St. Paul Saturday to honor a local fallen firefighter before he was laid to rest.

Austin Smith, the young firefighter who was just 30 years old, died tragically earlier this month while responding to a barn fire.

ST. PAUL, Ore. (KPTV) – The St. Paul Fire District led the procession of hundreds of fire trucks and first responder rigs down Church Avenue.

If you drove through St. Paul Saturday, it's clear just how big of an impact Smith had on the community. American flags lined the streets, one of them hanging over the fire department by two ladder trucks, to honor Smith’s service to his hometown.

The stands at the St. Paul rodeo grounds were filled with 2,500 people. It's a place near and dear to the Smith family's heart.

“To Austin, we love you, we miss you, we can’t wait to see you again someday,” John Posey said during a tribute to his nephew.

At least a thousand of those in attendance were firefighters from all over Oregon, some even from Washington and California. Even though they did not work with Smith, they all say first responders are like family.

Most, if not all, of the first responders were sporting a black line over their badges to signify this heartbreaking loss.

“A loss of this nature and caliber, it's not just a loss of a firefighter, but it's a loss of a family member,” said Scott Vachter, a Lake Oswego firefighter. “It's a loss that will never ever be able to be filled again.”

Vatcher said when one firefighter dies, it impacts departments everywhere.

“I've been in the fire service for about 25 years and the fire service is truly a family, as you've seen today,” he said.

Those who spoke at Smith’s service encouraged people to honor the young firefighter’s life by giving back to the community and being a good friend, like Smith was.

“If you can do that, this world will be a better place,” said Todd Koch, also a volunteer firefighter with the St. Paul Fire District. “Like Austin made St. Paul a better community.”

There was hardly a dry eye in the stands as his friends and family spoke. The memorial ended with a flyover and the playing of bagpipes as they put out Smith's last call.

Smith will be laid to rest at the St. Paul Catholic cemetery.