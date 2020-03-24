First responders have been prepping for something like COVID-19 for decades, Portland fire chief says

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – First responders are prepared to protect community members and themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic and have been preparing for something like this for decades, according to Portland Fire Chief Sara Boone.
Boone says 9/11 changed the way first responders viewed themselves and forced them to realize that no matter what the emergency was, from an attack to a pandemic, they would need to be on the front lines.
Boone says their top priority is always protecting the community while protecting themselves so they can continue to do their work every day. Right now, that means Portland Fire & Rescue is modifying its response to take the most critical calls, emergency calls, and hospitalizations, she says.
If you have mild symptoms, feel sick, or even have anxiety, you’re asked to call 211 or your healthcare provider; officials ask you to leave 911 open for people who are truly having an emergency.
Boone says personnel are outfitted with the highest level of protection.
We don’t have the choice to stay home, so when it comes to a viral spread, we’re all susceptible to it,” Boone said. “So, we really are in this with everybody. We have the same concerns, we have the same fears, we have the same uncertainties, but we show up. We have to show up.”
Boone says she’s closely watching what is happening in regard to COVID-19 in Washington, California, and other states. She says the department is making strategic moves ahead of time to ensure they can continue to be there for everyone, no matter what happens.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.