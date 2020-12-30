First responders in Oregon receive first dose of Moderna vaccine

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - More shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Oregon Wednesday. County health departments, fire stations, and ambulance service companies say they’d received their first shipments.
At AMR in Portland, it had received the vaccine and had begun vaccinating their paramedics and other employees.
“I got the call this morning that said they are in, let’s go,” AMR Paramedic Randy Geist said.
He was one of several who came in to get vaccinated against the virus. First responders are among those in phase 1(a) rollout of the vaccine in the state of Oregon.
“It’s light at the end of the tunnel, we are not at the end of the tunnel yet, but it is going be nice not to get it as much, give it as much, suffer the symptoms,” Geist said.
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue says it also received the first shipment of the vaccine Wednesday. A spokesperson said they received 1,000 doses and are finalizing a plan to administer the vaccine. In a news release, they said this was the first step towards blunting the impact of COVID-19.
A majority of county health departments were set to receive their first shipments of the Moderna vaccine this week.
Clackamas County Health Officer Dr. Sarah Present says they received 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday morning.
“This year has been very difficult, and I see a lot of hope for the future with this vaccine,” Present said.
The county is working to finalize a plan and maybe giving the vaccine to those in the first phase group in the next few days. It is welcome news for healthcare workers and first responders who’ve been dealing with this virus for months.
“I am so grateful that we actually have vaccine in Oregon and Clackamas County that is being administered to individuals within the next few days,” Present said. “Having vaccine for Covid-19 really gives us light at the end of a long dark tunnel.”
Washington County received 900 doses of the Moderna vaccine with plans to begin vaccinations next week. A county spokesperson said they are focusing on first responders and healthcare workers, or possibly some long-term care facility employees who may not already be getting the vaccine.
Multnomah County told FOX 12 Wednesday it had received 1,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine and is expecting another 3,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the coming days.
“This marks the beginning of the monumental task of tracking, receiving, and distributing vaccine to priority groups in Multnomah County over the next several months. The county is reviewing and refining existing federal and statewide prioritization guidance,” county spokesperson Julie Sullivan-Springhetti said.
Marion County is reporting it received 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
