First responders in Portland pause to pay tribute to victims of 9/11

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - First responders in Portland paused to pay tribute on Friday to the victims of 9/11.
The tribute was held via video conference to mark the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
The video conference was held in place of an in-person event due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
Despite the conronavirus pandemic and devastating wildfires in the state, firefighters were not deterred from paying respect. They held a moment of silence at a Portland firehouse.
The virtual event featured several speakers and a bagpipe player at Lone Fir Cemetery in southeast Portland.
"It is with a heavy heart on this day that we must pause to remember the events on 9/11," fire officials said.
Other tributes were held across the nation, with President Trump in a solemn speech paying tribute to the 40 passengers and crew who died on Flight 93, as well as the rest of the nearly 3,000 people who died during the attacks.
"To every 9/11 member all across this nation, the first lady and I come to this hallowed ground, deeply aware that we cannot fill the void in your heart, or erase the terrible sorrow of this day, the agony renewed, the nightmare relived, the wounds reopened, the last treasured words played over and over again in your minds," Trump told the audience. "But while we cannot erase your pain, we can help to shoulder your burden."
