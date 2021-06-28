First responders seeing influx of patients for heat-related medical calls

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In this excruciating heat, first responders are seeing a spike in heat-related medical calls.
Multnomah County says it's seeing a 120% increase in heat-related calls compared to this time last year.
As three record-breaking days of 100-plus is hitting the Portland-metro area those extreme temperatures make it unsafe for the human body.
"I worked Friday and we had probably three or four calls related to the heat. So times that by 27 stations I bet a lot of people were going on more of these heat-related calls," Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue Firefighter Paramedic, Rio Espinosa said.
Espinosa says as we come out of the pandemic, first responders are seeing a lot of folks who put off their health issues for months.
"Now with the weather getting better they're going out and kind of having the perfect storm happen," Espinosa said. "So we're seeing a lot of that and our area hospitals are getting very full."
Espinosa says many of those patients are experiencing dizziness, nausea and vomiting.
He says it's impacting not only vulnerable populations like the elderly and those with medical conditions, but even younger groups as well.
"People out in the weather all day thinking they're ok but not matching their fluid intake," Espinosa said. "If you don't have to be outside, don't be outside. Right now, it's such extreme weather our bodies aren't acclimated to this type of weather. Just try to match your output with your input, so drinking water and also having a healthy diet."
Firefighters are also facing extremely tough conditions themselves while helping others in this heat.
"Just our turnouts alone being just the things we wear not our air pack that's looking at about 50 pounds right there and it does not breathe," Espinosa said.
But Espinosa says firefighters prepare for this and stay hydrated in the heat.
