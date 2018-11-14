PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The colder weather is slowing approaching and with winter right around the corner that means you're running out of time to get your car prepped for winter driving.
FOX 12's spoke with first responders on what they are asking everyone to do to stay safe.
First responders we heard from on Wednesday had one common request, don't put yourself in a situation where your car could get stuck on the road.
ODOT, PBOT and WSDOT all said they're prepared and ready to take on ice and snow this winter.
Last year, Portland used road salt for the first time and it made a big difference on some typical problem roads like West Burnside And Northwest Skyline Boulevard.
A PBOT spokesman said they will be tripling the number of miles that they will be using road salt on this year.
Officials said, during the winter, drive with your headlights on at all times, keep a longer distance between you and the car in front of you and don't drive with cruise control.
It's also important to keep an eye on the weather where you are and also where you're going.
It might be raining in Beaverton but snowing or icy in Troutdale.
A spokesman with Portland police said whatever you do, don’t strand your vehicle in the road.
It could lead to major fines and your car will likely be towed.
“If we are having a bunch of cars abandoned on the roadways, and firetrucks and police vehicles can't get to where they need to be, then other people are losing out on the ability to have our services there in their time of need,” PPB Sgt. Ty Engstrom said.
There are some important things you can keep in your car during the winter months.
Chains are a big one.
It's good to practice with those now before you have to use them in a storm.
Extra warm clothes, a flashlight, blankets, and a shovel are all good to have in your car as well.
We all have to get somewhere even on icy and snowy days but often times the best move is to just stay home and wait it out.
