PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine arrived Tuesday for Kaiser Permanente.
At 7:30 a.m., the long-awaited vaccine arrived at Kaiser's Pharmacy warehouse - enough vaccine for almost 1,000 doses.
The vaccine will be stored at subzero temperatures in special freezers at the warehouse.
Scientist have been working on the vaccine since March when the COVID-19 pandemic upended many lives creating both a medical and economic crisis.
Kaiser has been involved from the very beginning - the first known COVID-19 patient in Oregon was treated at Kaiser.
"Today is the day that we begin the process of protecting everybody against COVID-19, so we are very excited about that," said Wendy Watson, Chief Operating Officer at Kaiser Permanente Northwest.
Almost 1,000 doses arrived Tuesday with more shipments expected soon. Kaiser will start vaccinating its health care workers this Friday.
"We are really overwhelmed with hope and excited about making our communities, our patients, our employees safer," said Dr. Mary Giswold, Associate Medical Director for Hospitals and Post-Acute Care at Kaiser Permanente Northwest.
There are some logistical challenges to the new COVID-19 vaccine. For one it has to be kept very, very cold, and once it comes out of storage, the vaccine has to be given within five days.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, the general population isn't expected to be eligible for vaccination until sometime in spring 2021.
