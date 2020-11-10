MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - Mount Hood is getting its first snow storm of the season, and Government Camp could see up to eight inches.
The roads along Mt. Hood are now snowy and in some cases icy. ODOT is requiring chains and traction devices along parts of Highway 26.
While the roads weren't busy, drivers had to slow down to drive safely.
"It's really dangerous road. Slippery, icy," said delivery driver Dmitriy Ulynov. "Even now snow - it's coming down. I don't know for how long, but this is the place.
Ulynov started his drive in Portland on his way to deliver cars to Bend. He stopped at Government Camp to chain up.
"A lot of snow here on Mt. Hood. Just got my chains up, try to get down the hill," Ulynov said.
Cheyanne Simon also pulled off at Government Camp on her way towards Madras.
"I've been checking TripCheck. I've got chains, I'm prepared," said Simon.
ODOT says its crews train all year for snow in the Cascades, and in the late fall and winter months, they station plows at Timberline.
Crews treated the roads before the first snowflakes fell.
"We've had our crews up there with the deicer, which you can use in the event of a snow event, and we're ready with plows and we're ready with salt and we're ready with sand," said Don Hamilton, public information officer for ODOT.
ODOT's message is always to be careful and to go slow.
Ski season on Mt. Hood usually begins around Thanksgiving. This year, COVID-19 restrictions will be in place, which will mean people will need to make reservations online ahead of time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
