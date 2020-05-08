PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - DMV closures in Oregon due to the COVID-19 pandemic are keeping first-time drivers off the road.
DMV offices are issuing new commercial driver’s licenses by appointment only. No other in-person services are available and there is no current timeline for reopening DMV offices to the public.
That means for teens without an instruction permit, there is currently no legal way to obtain one in Oregon, according to David House with DMV public affairs.
A driver hoping to receive a license is also out of luck.
“If you have never had driving privileges, for example the busy summer season where many teenagers get their permit or their license for the first time, at this time, we just cannot issue,” House said.
Drivers with a permit can receive drive test certification from a private tester or a certified driver education program, however, they still can’t receive their physical license.
For final issuance of any driver’s license or form of ID in Oregon, a visit to a DMV office is required by law. House said this is to guard against fraud or identity theft.
Some states have started waiving road tests to receive a license. House said Oregon is not in a position legally to do that.
Many other DMV services are still available online or through the mail.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
