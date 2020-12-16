First vaccinations in Oregon underway

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The first frontline healthcare workers in Oregon received a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
With this first shipment, OHSU will be able to vaccinate about 8 percent of their staff who take care of patients and work in the health care mission, which includes students and residents, and there are many more doses to come.
Legacy Health received two shipments of the vaccine on Monday, the first location to get them in the state, and they also began vaccinating healthcare workers Wednesday. Their first two shipments are enough to vaccinate about 14 percent of their entire workforce.
Kaiser Permanente and Saint Alphonsus also both received one shipment of nearly 1,000 doses.
Keep in mind, not every single employee in these health systems will be vaccinated in Phase 1a.
Here are just some of the people who will be: frontline healthcare workers, anyone in a healthcare setting who comes into contact with patients and could be exposed to COVID-19, emergency medical service personnel, nurses, nursing assistants, home healthcare personnel, physicians, technicians, therapists, phlebotomists, pharmacists, students and trainees, and more.
All in all, Oregon received 5,850 doses in its first shipment to the state. That number is based on the adult population, and it’s the most Oregon was able to receive at first, according to Oregon Health Authority Dir. Pat Allen.
In Wednesday’s press conference, Dina Ellwanger, chief nursing officer and president of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario, OR, said she received the vaccine to help staff their vaccination clinic for employees at the hospital.
“I actually feel quite blessed, as many of my family members are in the healthcare setting and are frontline caregivers, knowing that they, too, will be offered this vaccination in the very near future,” she said.
Health officials urged Oregonians Wednesday to continue practicing safety measures, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings because until we reach herd immunity (70 percent of the adult population in Oregon being vaccinated), we aren’t out of the woods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.