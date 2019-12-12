CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The first case of severe lung disease associated with vaping has been reported in Clark County, according to officials.
A woman in her 40s was hospitalized due to lung injury and is now recovering; the illness was reported to Clark County Public Health by a local medical provider.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health departments are investigating a national outbreak of lung injuries associating with vaping products.
According to the CDC, there have been 2,409 hospitalized cases of vaping-associated lung injury nationwide and 52 deaths, as of Dec. 10.
In Washington, 21 cases have been reported in nine counties, including Clark County. In Oregon, there have been 17 cases of vaping-related lung injuries documented so far. Officials says two of the cases have resulted in death.
According to health officials, all cases have involved e-cigarette use or vaping, but no single ingredient, brand, or source of illness has been identified.
The CDC says Vitamin-E Acetate, sometimes used as an additive in vaping products, may be partially to blame.
and maybe vaping is causing this and maybe not. One thing for sure, when you outlaw approved vaping oil, you chase people to the street or black market, and that is where the trouble really starts. Prohibition didn't work for booze, and it won't work here.
Let them kill them selves. If they don't die the democrats will kill you. what is better!
