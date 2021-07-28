MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Nicole Morrisey O'Donnell has been named the first female undersheriff for the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Mike Reese made the announcement Wednesday. Morrisey O'Donnell has been working at the sheriff's office in various roles since 1996. Most recently, she served as Chief Deputy of the Law Enforcement Division, where she oversaw public safety operations in unincorporated Multnomah County and the sheriff’s office’s contract cities of Fairview, Maywood Park, Troutdale and Wood Village.
The sheriff's office said Morrisey O'Donnell is "uniquely qualified" for the role and "she has served in virtually every role as a deputy, lieutenant, captain and chief deputy with assignments in corrections facilities, court services, training and patrol" over her 25 years with the agency.
"Undersheriff Morrisey O’Donnell is deeply dedicated to building community trust through transparent public safety engagement and honest, direct community service," Sheriff Mike Reese said. "She is a proven public safety professional, and I respect her strong, capable leadership."
In her new role, which begins next Monday, Morrisey O'Donnell will be second-in-command and have direct roles in the planning, organizing, directing and managing the activities and operations of the sheriff's office. Morrisey O'Donnell says she excited for the new opportunity and excited "to create a sheriff’s office that offers the finest public safety services, supports the wellbeing of its employees and ensures all members of our community are safe."
