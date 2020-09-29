PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A fisherman died after falling from a boat into the Columbia River in Portland.
A witness called 911 to report a man falling into the water and not resurfacing near Lotus Isle Park in the North Portland Harbor at 10:24 a.m. Monday.
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office marine deputies and a Portland Fire & Rescue boat responded to the scene and located the man. He was pulled from the water and taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The man was identified as 65-year-old Jeffrey Ulksy of West Linn. Investigators said Ulksy was fishing alone and not wearing a life jacket. It is unknown what caused him to fall into the water, according to deputies.
“Marine deputies would like to remind people to always wear a life jacket when recreating around the water and to always swim or boat with a buddy,” according to a sheriff’s office statement.
Portland police and American Medical Response also responded in this case.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
