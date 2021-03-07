MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says a fisherman died after falling overboard from a small fishing boat Saturday evening.
When marine deputies and Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the Swan Island Lagoon, an inlet of the Willamette River, several land units and a rescue boat were dispatched to aid in the search for the man and his dog.
At 6:45 p.m. the missing man was located and was pronounced dead at the scene. The dog was found on shore and was taken to an animal hospital for evaluation.
The man’s identity is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
