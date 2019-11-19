NEAR NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – A Coast Guard aircrew rescued an injured fisherman off the Oregon coast Tuesday morning.
The aircrew hoisted the 21-year-old man off the 334-foot commercial fishing vessel about 10 miles southwest of Newport around 7:30 a.m.
The man suffered a severe hand injury and was transported to Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital in Newport.
The man’s current condition was not immediately clear, but he was stable at the time of transfer Tuesday, according to Coast Guard officials.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend received the original report of injury Monday afternoon about 34 miles west of Newport.
They determined a medevac was necessary due to the severity of the man’s injury.
