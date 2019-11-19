A Coast Guard Sector North Bend MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew prepares to medically evacuate an injured fisherman off the 334-foot commercial fishing vessel Arctic Storm approximately 10 miles southwest of Newport, Oregon, Nov. 19, 2019. The 21-year-old injured fisherman reportedly suffered a severe hand injury that required higher-end medical care within 24 hours. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Sector North Bend)