TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) – A 38-foot fishing boat with four people on board capsized at the Tillamook bar entranced Saturday afternoon, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a tweet.
The U.S. Coast Guard says it happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. Crews have recovered three of the four people.
At 6:38 p.m., the USGS said all four individuals were rescued and taken to local hospitals. Two people were unresponsive.
The boat remains overturned in the south jetty of the Tillamook bar entrance.
#BREAKING #UPDATE All 4 people have been located. 2 were responsive, 2 were unresponsive. All individuals have been taken to local hospitals. The boat remains overturned on the south jetty at the Tillamook bar entrance (attached pic) @KOINNews @KATUNews @fox12oregon @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/Rbhe4cUJK9— USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) February 21, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.