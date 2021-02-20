Search and Rescue

Coast Guard helicopter search generic

 Christine Rose Photography / Getty Images

TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) – A 38-foot fishing boat with four people on board capsized at the Tillamook bar entranced Saturday afternoon, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a tweet.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. Crews have recovered three of the four people. 

At 6:38 p.m., the USGS said all four individuals were rescued and taken to local hospitals. Two people were unresponsive.

The boat remains overturned in the south jetty of the Tillamook bar entrance.

