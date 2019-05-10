BANDON, OR (KPTV) – A 64-foot fishing boat that ran aground after catching fire while at sea near Bandon will be cut up and airlifted off the beach by helicopter as crews begin cleanup efforts.
The boat from Westport, Washington, caught fire off the Oregon coast south of Bandon May 2. Crew members abandoned the vessel and were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard. No injuries were reported.
The Ann Kathleen ran aground in a remote area of beach north of Floras Lake at low tide, according to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
The department Friday said crews are now working to remove debris left by the wreckage. During cleanup, visitor parking and boat ramp access at Boice-Cope County Park several miles to the south will be restricted.
Cleanup crew members, including representatives from OPRD, the Coquille Indian Tribe, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the boat’s private insurer, say they expect to begin removing as much of the ship’s remains as possible over the next several days.
Several agencies previously removed more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel from the boat’s fuel tanks.
OPRD officials say sand has already started to accumulate around the wreckage, requiring excavation before the wreck can be cut up and airlifted to the Capo Blanco Airport. Some portions of the wreck may be left buried deep on the shore if conditions make removal too difficult.
The boat ran aground near a shorebird nesting area, according to authorities, who say the area is designated for the recovery of the western snowy plover. OPRD says staff will keep a constant eye on the federally-protected bird and other sensitive resources as work progresses.
OPRD says a small amount of lightweight debris from the wreck has spread several miles south. They say beach visitors south of the signed plover nesting area can help cleanup efforts by carrying trash bags and gloves with them on their visits.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.