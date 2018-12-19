WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Five people were arrested on different charges after authorities say they discovered “deplorable” living conditions inside an Aloha home on Wednesday.
Four of the people arrested in the 1100 block of Southwest 182nd Avenue are family members, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says.
Deputies entered the home around 7:40 a.m. after obtaining a warrant to search for evidence of drug distribution and later arrested 22-year-old Daniel Marcum for unlawful delivery of oxycodone, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and possession of illegal fireworks.
Daniel’s sister, Jada Marcum, 20, and her boyfriend, Alaeldin Mohamed, 21, were arrested for endangering the welfare of a minor. Deputies say the couple had a one-year-old daughter together that was subject to living conditions inside the home.
Daniel’s parents, Scott Marcum, 51, and Kelly Marcum, 50, were arrested for first-degree animal neglect. Deputies say their miniature Greyhound was found with an untreated broken leg lying in its own waste in a bathroom.
The dog has been transported to a local animal hospital.
All five people were lodged at the Washington County Jail.
The sheriff’s office says the home has been the subject of a large number of law enforcement calls for service dating back to July.
