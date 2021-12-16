GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) – Police in Gresham have arrested five people in connection to what police are calling an “execution-style murder” of a Bend man in September.

Gresham Police first found the body of 35-year-old Andrew Sherrell on Sept. 24 in the 18900 block of NE Portal Way, an industrial area of NW Gresham. Officers say Sherrell’s body was found face down, with his arms bound and a single gunshot wound to the head.

Since the discovery of the body, the Gresham P.D. says detectives from the East County Major Crimes Team spent hours piecing together the circumstances that led to Sherrell’s death.

It was eventually determined Sherrell was selling drugs between Central Oregon and the Portland Metro area. The investigation also found he was the target of a kidnapping and “execution-style murder” because of a drug debt, with multiple suspects involved.

Detectives believe Sherrell was bound at the hands, assaulted and driven from downtown Portland to the location of his death in Gresham, where he was killed and left on the side of the road.

After a review of evidence, a Multnomah County Circuit Court Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on Dec. 15 for crimes related to the murder.

Cesar Estrada-Nava, 31, of Portland: Murder in the second degree, criminal conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping, assault and conspiracy to unlawfully deliver oxycodone.

D’Sean Maurice Baker, 43, of Portland: Murder in the second degree, criminal conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping, assault and conspiracy to unlawfully deliver oxycodone.

Kassandra Kitchens, 26, of Gresham: Kidnapping in the first degree, criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping, assault, conspiracy to commit assault and conspiracy to unlawfully deliver oxycodone.

Andrew Bushnell, 36, of Eugene: Kidnapping in the first degree, criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping, assault, conspiracy to commit assault.

Christian Joshua Wobbe, 23, of Portland: Kidnapping in the first degree, criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping, assault, conspiracy to commit assault.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Aaron Turnage at 503-618-3136.