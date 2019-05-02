HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Five Hillsboro High School students were rushed from class to the hospital after taking some kind of intoxicant on Thursday.
FOX 12 was told the students are expected to be OK.
What exactly the students took and where they took it is still unclear, according to the Hillsboro School District. However, multiple students told FOX 12 the kids overdosed on campus.
“All we know is that they had overdosed in the bathroom… it was just shocking,” said student Raymond Camacho.
This, Raymond says, is not his ordinary day at class.
“It was just like, woah, I'm trying to write a paper then I hear about this, it was really concerning – nothing like this has ever happened at our school,” he said. “It was a little shocking hearing about it from my teacher out of the blue.”
That teacher, Raymond says, sharing this announcement:
“Kids had overdosed on laced Xanax,” he said.
The school can't say what exactly was taken or where, but Raymond and other students tell FOX 12 it happened inside a school bathroom and the drugs were possibly laced.
“A lot of kids smoke in the bathroom like Juuls and vapes and stuff,” he said.
But taking something that triggers 911 calls – this, Raymond says, is a first.
“It’s vital that parents know what's going on with their children especially at this age when they're wondering and just starting to barely mature. They don't even have that frontal cortex, as my wife would say, developed yet,” said Raymond’s father Gilbert.
He says his son and his family are incredibly involved with the school. It’s something he says helps them stay connected.
“It’s a crappy situation because people are so impressionable, and they don't know what they’re getting into until they actually get into it and get in trouble,” Raymond said.
Raymond believes the students sent to the hospital are underclassmen. He thinks the real culprit is peer pressure.
“They want to be cool and fit in with their friends, but you need to find different ways to do that. That's why I’m in band and choir and all that because it’s a different outlet for me to be myself and not have to worry about societal pressure and things like that,” Raymond said. “It sucks because there's so many people who have great potential, but with the situations that some people are forced into… they can't express that all the way.”
Both Hillsboro police and the school district are investigating. Parents did receive a letter from the principal encouraging parents to talk about this issue with their kids.
Anyone who knows anything about this is asked to call Hillsboro police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.