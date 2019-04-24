PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A portion of westbound Interstate 84 has been closed due to a serious crash Wednesday evening.
The crash involved an SUV and semi and occurred on westbound I-84 west of Northeast 148th Avenue, according to Portland police.
Portland Fire & Rescue said four people, two men and two women, were trapped inside the SUV.
They were all transported to a Portland-area hospital, according to crews.
UPDATE: @PDXFire says no life-threatening injuries. They believe 2 people had serious, and the other 2 minor. Hard to believe from these photos taken by firefighters of the extrication process. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/OIEETnC8W3— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) April 25, 2019
Crews say there are no life-threatening injuries. They say two of the adults had serious injuries and the other two had minor injuries.
Police say the semi driver was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
The westbound lanes of the freeway were closed at Northeast 181st Avenue, according to police. Just before 8 p.m., one westbound lane was reopened to traffic.
.@PortlandPolice will take over investigation from here. Too early to say whether this was distracted driving or another issue that caused the crash. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/kZXQxhkZWN— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) April 25, 2019
