PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A portion of westbound Interstate 84 has been closed due to a serious crash Wednesday evening. 

The crash involved an SUV and semi and occurred on westbound I-84 west of Northeast 148th Avenue, according to Portland police. 

Portland Fire & Rescue said four people, two men and two women, were trapped inside the SUV.

They were all transported to a Portland-area hospital, according to crews.

Crews say there are no life-threatening injuries. They say two of the adults had serious injuries and the other two had minor injuries.

Police say the semi driver was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The westbound lanes of the freeway were closed at Northeast 181st Avenue, according to police. Just before 8 p.m., one westbound lane was reopened to traffic.

