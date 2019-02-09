Five people hospitalized after Highway 18 crash in Sheridan area

SHERIDAN, OR (KPTV) - Five people were hospitalized after a crash on Highway 18 in the Sheridan area.
Emergency crews responded to Milepost 34 on Saturday evening.
Troopers said two vehicles were involved. Five people were transported to the hospital and Life Flight was activated for one of the patients.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reported the crash had closed both lanes of the highway and drivers were advised to use an alternate route. By 10:15 p.m., Tripcheck.com no longer showed the road as closed.
An Oregon State Police spokesman said DUII is being investigated as a possible contributing factor in the crash.
It wasn’t clear if road conditions were also a factor, but the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Saturday night that all roads in the county were a “sheet of ice.”
No other details were immediately available.
