NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) – Five puppies were found abandoned in the rural Newberg area.
The four German shepherds and one great Pyrenees were discovered on the 16000 block of Northeast Calkins Lane on Wednesday.
The puppies are now in the care of Homeward Bound Pets in McMinnville.
The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and deputies said they would love to talk to anyone with information, including whoever may have “accidentally” left the dogs behind.
Information on this case can be provided to Sgt. Sam Elliott at elliotts@co.yamhill.or.us, referencing case 19-3452.
Deputies also ask that Homeward Bound not be contacted about adopting these five puppies at this time. There is a legal waiting period before they could possibly be adopted out.
Go to hbpets.org to see current available adoptable pets.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.