(KPTV) - Drivers traveling along Northwest Old Cornelius Pass Road over the next few weeks may notice flaggers at some of the intersections where traffic is being diverted because of the big realignment project.
The flaggers were just added Monday morning.
Multnomah County didn't want the added expense, but says it had to do it because too many big trucks were taking detours on windy roads that was for regular traffic.
The semi-trucks and other big rigs are suppose to take Highway 26, but not everyone has been obeying the law.
Photos and videos taken by viewers have shown semi-trucks getting stuck on sharp corners.
Washington County Deputy Brian Upton works enforcement and says he has written 10 tickets since the road closures and detours went into effect.
Deputy Upton just wants the truckers to do the right thing.
"I think they need to obey the signs - there's a reason they're there," said Deputy Upton. "You might get a couple trucks that make it, but the ones that don't cause a headache for everybody else - we have to shut the roads down and reroute everybody else for them. To get a heavy haul tow truck out here can sometimes take an hour or two depending on the call out and what's going on. A huge impact on traffic."
When Deputy Upton tickets a trucker for using the wrong road, it's $260. But it can get more costly for the trucker, because he often finds other violations.
One driver ticketed was behind the wheel of a semi-truck that got stuck earlier this month on NW Old Cornelius Pass and NW Phillips Road, which backed up traffic for hours.
The weekday flaggers come at a cost to Multnomah County - $5,000 a week. But if the flaggers can successfully divert the big rig traffic away from the narrow, windy roads and save lives, it will be worth it.
It's not clear if the flaggers will stay out for the remaining weeks of the project, which now looks to be finished in October.
