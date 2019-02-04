Flakes fall around Portland as parts of metro area could see more snow

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - People around Portland saw flakes fall Monday with the possibility of more snow on the way for parts of the metro area.
School districts in Multnomah County, Washington County, Clackamas County and others called off evening activities Monday due to the threat of winter weather.
More: School delays and closures
More: FOX 12 Weather Blog
Overnight into Tuesday morning, FOX 12 meteorologists are forecasting a trace to 2 inches of snow for the west hills, as well as the central and east metro areas.
The higher end of that snow total is more likely east of Interstate 205, including areas around Gresham, Happy Valley, Camas and Battle Ground.
Accumulations of 3 to 5 inches of snow are possible east of Washougal, Corbett, Sandy and Estacada.
That means snowy roads are possible for the morning commute, especially hilly areas east of I-205, according to the FOX 12 Weather Blog.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen said the western metro area and south to Salem will likely see less than a half inch of snow, with many people in those areas waking up to no snow Tuesday.
Have you seen any snow yet? Be sure to tag your pics as #FOX12unstoppable and follow the link to see what viewers have already sent in. MORE PICS: https://t.co/H4QvxeBypL pic.twitter.com/WyurDUtX8e— FOX 12 Oregon KPTV (@fox12oregon) February 5, 2019
Transportation crews around the region say they are prepared in the event winter weather causes problems for the morning commute.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.