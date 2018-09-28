PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a large commercial fire in north Portland early Friday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to the fire at Howser Steel Inc., located at 8235 North Kerby, just before 1 a.m.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a large metal clad building engulfed in flames. Large stacks of wooden pallets around the building were also on fire.
8235 N Kirby: photos from the scene of 4th alarm fire pic.twitter.com/mx0WqgpCfe— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) September 28, 2018
PF&R said large embers floating through the air, multiple high voltage power lines, and large distances between fire hydrants created issues for crews.
A fourth alarm was called to bring in additional fire engines and ladder trucks. Crews have most of the fire knocked down.
The owner of Howser Steel told FOX 12 she was at home when her son called her to tell her their family business of 28 years was on fire.
"When I was at home thinking I was going to be here and it was going to be a total loss. It was kind of like it makes your heart hurt, and think what am I going to do," said Bonnie Howser.
No one was inside the building at the time of the fire. One firefighter was evaluated for heat exhaustion but was not transported to a hospital, according to PF&R.
The cause of the fire was determined to be "improper control of an open fire."
PF&R said investigators found a burn barrel that was being used too closely to the stacks of wood pallets.
