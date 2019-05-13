FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters say flames ripped through a vacant home in Forest Grove early Monday morning, as well as a carport, a shed and nearby trees.
Forest Grove Fire & Rescue responded to the 2000 block of Filbert Street around 5:45 a.m. and say they arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. Crews worked to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to other nearby homes. They say the home was vacant and had no known occupants living in it.
Firefighters knocked down most of the flames in under 30 minutes and were on scene for another hour and a half putting out hot spots inside the house and outside in the carport and shed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is possibly related to transient use of the property, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.
Pacific Avenue in the area was closed at Filbert Street for about an hour due to a hose connected to a hydrant, which crossed the road. No one was hurt.
Forest Grove Fire & Rescue was assisted on scene by the Cornelius Fire Department, the Gaston Fire District, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue, Banks Fire District and the Forest Grove Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
