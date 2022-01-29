Flavored tobacco ban on hold in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – It has been less than one month since Ordinance 878, which bans the sale of flavored tobacco products in Washington County, went into effect.

Now, that ban is on hold because enough signatures were gathered to get it on the May ballot and let the voters decide.

Jonathan Polonsky, the president and CEO of Plaid Pantry, led the charge.

Flavored tobacco ban goes into effect in Washington Co. BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – In the new year, people in Washington County will no longer be able to buy flavored vapes, tobacco or menthol cigaret…

“Our business went down about 20%,” Polonsky said. “We have 24 stores in Washington County out of the 107 that we have in the Northwest. Only five commissioners got to vote on it so the people never got to chime in. We’re excited now this will go to the main ballot and people will have the opportunity to vote on it.”

The ordinance was passed in Nov. 2021, with commissioners saying that the move was to help prevent youth from getting access to the flavored products.

Polonsky said there are better ways to address this issue.

“Our whole argument was let’s figure out ways to do what Plaid is doing very well and show that to other retailers,” he said. “If they are struggling and that’s a much better way, a much more thoughtful way to go about keeping restricted products away from youth.

Retailers in the county can once again sell the flavored products and the ordinance will become effective again only if it is approved by the majority of the voters in May.

FOX 12 reached out to county commissioners for comment but have not yet heard back.