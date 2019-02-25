VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A Clark County deputy was struck by a fleeing driver in northeast Vancouver early Monday morning.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said a deputy made contact with a suspicious vehicle at around 3 a.m. in the area of Northeast 75th Street and Northeast 104th Avenue.
According to the sheriff's office, two women were standing outside a dark-colored, older style two-door sedan that was parked along the shoulder of NE 75th Street.
The deputy pulled in front of the vehicle and exited his patrol. As he was approaching on foot, the sheriff's office said the female driver and passenger got back into the vehicle, accelerated toward the deputy and hit him.
Deputies began pursuing the vehicle. The sheriff's office said the vehicle drove recklessly, disregarded traffic control devices, and reached speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour.
The sheriff's office said the vehicle was last seen southbound on Interstate 205, crossing the Glenn Jackson Bridge.
The deputy was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. He has since been released.
Anyone with information about the suspects, or suspect vehicle, is asked to contact Deputy Jayson Camp at jayson.camp@clark.wa.gov.
