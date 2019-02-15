WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A chase that began Friday morning on Highway 26 ended with the suspect vehicle crashing into Gales Creek.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a North Plains police officer attempted to stop a vehicle going nearly 90 miles per hour on Highway 26 at around 8 a.m.
When the vehicle did not stop, a high-speed pursuit began. The driver headed towards Banks and then to Gales Creek.
The sheriff's office said a deputy was waiting near a Shell Station on Highway 6 with spike strips to try to stop the car. When the car came around the corner, it lost control and one of the tires's hit the spike strip.
The car then went off the road and ended up in Gales Creek in the 55900 block of Highway 6.
Here’s a look at where the car went off Hwy 6, hit a tree and then ended up in Gales Creek below pic.twitter.com/HVemT5w0o3— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) February 15, 2019
FOX 12 spoke with one man who saw the crash.
"It was the craziest, wildest thing I have ever seen in my life. I mean, you watch that water come 20 feet of the backs when they hit. That was wild," said Kellon Obrist.
The sheriff's office said the driver ended up in the water, but he was able to get to shore hundreds of yards downstream. Medical personnel were able to get him out.
The driver told medical personnel that a woman was still in the car.
Witnesses said they heard her yelling for help.
"I heard her screaming, 'help me, help me, help me,'" said Dawn Haynes.
"There was a moment where the vehicle became fully submerged with her trapped inside as they had to pull her into the channel and across, out the other side," said Det. Mark Povolny. “Deputies stripped off their gear, their vests, their belts. Tried to reach her. But, the river is way over your head and extremely deep and fast. And she was on the other side of the main channel here where it’s deep.”
Multiple tow trucks had to be brought in to stabilize the car to stop it from going downstream.
Nearly two hours after it first crashed, crews were able to pull the car out onto Highway 6. Crews then had to cut the roof off the car to get the woman out.
Emergency crews are trying to free a woman who was a passenger in a car being pursued by police that crashed off Hwy 6 into Gales Creek. They just cut the roof off the car pic.twitter.com/g3pS8tDpFD— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) February 15, 2019
The woman has been freed and was just loaded into an ambulance pic.twitter.com/RyYDR2TrWP— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) February 15, 2019
The woman was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
The driver was also hurt, but his condition is unknown. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The sheriff's office said the driver had a felony warrant. They have not yet released his name, or any charges he will now face.
Highway 6 was closed at the intersection of Highway 8 for a few hours due to the crash investigation.
