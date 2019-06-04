PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Preparations are underway for Portland's annual Fleet Week, and officials are warning that there will likely be some major delays on city bridges as the military ships arrive.
The ships are scheduled to arrive Wednesday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. with more coming on Thursday at the same time. They will leave the city on Sunday and Monday between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.
HEADS UP: Here are the bridge lifts scheduled for upcoming @PDXRoseFestival #FleetWeek, which typically causes major traffic delays. @trimet asking all MAX riders to give themselves an extra hour around these times as well. #PDX pic.twitter.com/XAKKpj3J25— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) June 4, 2019
Officials said during these times, drivers and public transit commuters should expect the possibility of significant delays.
Portland's Harbor Master said river conditions are great for ships to arrive with little debris. They will be welcomed, as usual, with a Portland Fire & Rescue boat escort.
Officials said they're hoping to stay on scheduled, but they're reminding people the exact timing is unpredictable.
"The bottom line is just be patient, and know that Wednesday and Thursday, it's kind of messy - especially in the afternoon. And then, Monday morning, it's kind of messy. But, it's all worth it for this tradition that's been going on for over 100 years," said Sean Whalen, Harbor Master.
In addition, as the ships arrive and depart, TriMet is urging MAX riders to give themselves upwards of an additional hour as the bridges lift.
TriMet said bus riders should also plan for at least an extra half hour to get to where they need to be.
The Rose Festival Fleet begins arriving tomorrow, which means frequent bridge lifts & transit delays. On Wednesday & Thursday, plan an extra 30 to 60 minutes into afternoon MAX & bus commutes thru Downtown Portland & the Central Eastside. Check https://t.co/FiRl1rSWzR for updates— TriMet Service Alerts (@trimetalerts) June 4, 2019
The Coast Guard is also reminding recreational boaters there will be security checkpoints between the Steele and Hawthorne bridges from Wednesday until Monday.
Among the vessels visiting include two from the U.S. Navy - a guided-missile destroyer and a combat ship. Others include three active-duty U.S. Coast Guard Cutters, and ships with the Royal Canadian Navy.
A majority of the vessels will be offering tours to the public throughout the weekend.
Officials are reminding people to expect airport-style security and to bring a government-issued ID, as well as closed-toed shoes to go aboard.
For more information about Rose Festival Fleet Week, visit www.rosefestival.org/event/fleet-week.
