PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An Alaska Airlines flight from Portland to Orange County made an emergency landing at the Los Angeles International Airport Friday evening after crew members reported a strong plastic smell coming from the back galley.
The Airbus A320 landed at LAX just after 7:45 p.m. out of an abundance of caution, according to an Alaska Airlines spokesperson. The plan had 146 passengers and five crew members on board.
Some crew members were evaluated by medical personnel as a precaution and three passengers were checked out by medics, but opted not to receive additional care, according to the spokesperson.
Alaska says there was no smoke on the flight deck and oxygen masks were not deployed. The airline has removed the plane from service while maintenance technicians inspect it.
Alaska says most guests are taking ground transportation to their final destination in Orange County, which they will reimburse.
“We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our customers,” Alaska said in a statement.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
