PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The wintry weather, combined with airline staffing shortages, caused major problems for airline passengers beginning over the weekend.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled to and from the Pacific Northwest as the snow came down. According to the Port of Portland, at least 34 flights were cancelled to or from Portland International Airport as of about noon on Monday. Of those cancelled flights, 20 were on Alaska Airlines.

Airlines are still trying to catch up and reset. Besides the cancellations, there are plenty of delays. Therefore, there are plenty of tired people sitting around the airport.

FOX 12 talked to one young lady traveling from Texas, who is trying to get to Medford to see her family.

Her connection was supposed to leave from Seattle on Sunday at 1 p.m.

“It got delayed to five, and then six and then seven,” Juliana Moore said. “Then around 11 p.m., they just cancelled it.”

After spending the night at the airport, she said her family gave up on getting her to Medford by plane. She flew to Portland, and her family drove up to come get her.

Alaska Airlines told FOX 12 hold times for rebooking reservations is up to 11 hours.

If you're heading to or from the airport, be aware that as roads re-freeze, driving could be slow. It might also be more difficult to book an Uber or Lyft.

