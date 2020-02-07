PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Airlines have been suspending flights to China, creating plenty of questions for customers.
Delta, Hawaiian Airlines and United have all suspended flights to China as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
Those airlines are offering customers refunds and travel waivers.
Thirty airlines have suspended service to China and 25,000 flights were canceled this week alone, according to OAG, a travel data company.
Tourism Economics, a data and consulting firm, estimates that U.S. airlines will lose $1.6 billion this year because of lost business to and from China. The firm doesn’t have estimates for Chinese airlines.
Hotels are also responding to the coronavirus. Marriott is waiving cancellation fees for hotel stays though the end of February at hotels in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
Travelers with questions are advised to contact their airline, hotel or agency that made the travel plans.
Additional links to information for travelers regarding the coronavirus:
- Travelers advised to avoid nonessential trips to China
- CDC Information for travelers
- World Health Organization coronavirus travel advice
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.