WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An overturned semi-truck blocked traffic on Northwest Old Cornelius Pass Road in Washington County Friday.
Crews responded Friday evening and closed the road between Northwest Skyline Boulevard and Northwest Philips Road.
Old Cornelius Pass Road is the current detour for car traffic while Cornelius Pass Road is closed for repairs. It was not immediately clear when the road would reopen.
Drivers Friday were asked to use alternate routes, including Germantown Road from Washington County to Skyline Boulevard.
It’s not clear what caused the semi-truck to tip. Deputies said there were no serious injuries, but "sadly lots of spilled tea."
Sadly lots of spilled tea but thankfully, no injuries. https://t.co/7cSG4wbTYQ pic.twitter.com/27xVLsZBFj— WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) October 12, 2019
