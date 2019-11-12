FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – Highway 6 was closed near the Washington County and Tillamook County line Tuesday afternoon as crews worked to remove an overturned semi-truck from the road.
The semi was hauling lumber and flipped near milepost 33, blocking both directions of traffic, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.
It was not immediately clear what caused the semi to flip or when the road would reopen.
The Banks Fire District assisted at the scene Tuesday.
