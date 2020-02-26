SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Both the House and Senate chambers remained quiet and empty Wednesday. For the third day, minority Republicans have chosen to not show up to conduct business on the floor.
On Tuesday, House Republicans joined the Senate Republicans in their stand against the cap and trade bill, which has the Oregon legislature harshly divided.
The controversial carbon emissions bill was supposed to be heard on the Senate floor this week after getting voted out of committee.
Democrats say the bill is crucial to help combat climate change by holding entities responsible for their carbon emissions. Republicans have said the bill will be detrimental to rural communities and businesses in the transportation industries due to additional costs, including higher prices for fuel.
Many Republicans have asked for the issue to be referred to the voters, but the Democrats have called that idea a “stalling tactic,” adding that they have the votes to get it done on the legislative floor.
In response, Republicans walked out. Without meeting quorum, business cannot be conducted on the floor.
Republican Sen. Tim Knopp was still in the Capitol Wednesday, saying he’s attending his committee sessions and getting other work done.
“My constituents have said, ‘We want you in the building, but we want you to oppose the cap and trade bill,’” Sen. Knopp said.
Besides him and Rep. Cheri Helt of Bend, the rest of the GOP is MIA.
“The clearest thing that could be done is remove the emergency clause from the cap and trade bill. I believe that would bring Republicans back into the building,” Knopp said.
The emergency clause allows for the legislation to take effect immediately following a signature from the governor.
House Republican Leader Christine Drazan said the only thing that would lead her to return to the Capitol is to see the bill referred to a vote of the people. She believes the Democrats abused their power by pushing the climate bill ahead of other budget priorities.
“This climate bill had no place in the short session,” Drazan said.
With the end of session just a short week and a half away, some representatives say a lot is on the line outside of the cap and trade bill.
“I’m hoping that some of my friends, colleagues will reconsider and come back and let us vote out the carbon bill, and let us vote on these other very important bills,” Democratic Sen. Mark Hass said.
Sen. Hass highlighted legislation he’s been working on that is in jeopardy, including a bill to help reduce property taxes for low-income seniors, and a $12 million relief package for Pendleton to help build shelters for displaced families.
Hass explains that bill would get tied in with other budgetary items.
“If that doesn’t pass, if we shut down, that money won’t get to these people,” Hass said.
That uncertainty is what led Gov. Kate Brown to announce she’s releasing $1.8 million in emergency stopgap funding to help with levee repairs.
She released a statement Wednesday, saying in part, “that commitment doesn’t change with Republican lawmakers’ decision to walk away from their jobs and from the needs of this community, which is struggling to move forward after a devastating disaster. When legislators deny quorum and shut down government, it puts critical state funding in jeopardy- and not just for flooding relief.”
Republican Senate Leader Herman Baertschiger Jr. told FOX 12 that he believes the governor is playing politics with people’s lives, which the governor has responded is not true.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
