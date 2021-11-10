PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A flood watch is in effect for parts of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington as another atmospheric river moves inland.

FOX 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen says the first rain arrives Wednesday evening and turns into a soaker overnight. Up to an inch of rain is expected in the Portland Metro area and 2-3 inches are expected in the mountains. Motorists should be on the lookout for lots of ponding on roads and low-lying spots for the Thursday and Friday morning commutes. The rain should taper off the rest of the day.

Steadier rains return Thursday night through Friday morning, but again turn much lighter midday through Friday evening. The metro could see another inch of rain on Friday with another 3-5 inches in the mountains.

The heavy rain could trigger landslides in steep terrain, and the risk is higher in wildfire-burned areas. There is potential for debris flows in the burned areas of the Cascades, including the Riverside, Beachie Creek and Lionshead fire sites. Eagle Creek and Holiday Farm fire areas may also be potentially impacted.

According to the National Weather Service, the areas under a flood watch include: in northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Columbia River Gorge, Central Oregon Coast, Central Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Lower Columbia, North Oregon Coast, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon Cascades, Upper Hood River Valley and Western Columbia River Gorge. In southwest Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge, Greater Vancouver Area, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, South Washington Cascade Foothills, South Washington Cascades, South Washington Coast, Western Columbia River Gorge and Willapa Hills.

The Oregon Office of Emergency Management offers the following tips for wet weather:

Drive with caution

Be aware of the latest road conditions before driving by checking http://tripcheck.com.

Be alert when driving; embankments along roadsides may fail, sending rock and debris onto the road.

Turn on lights, increase following distance and slow down.

Don’t drive through flood water; just 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult, and a foot of rushing water can carry away most cars.

Heed flood watches and warnings

A Flood Advisory is issued when a specific weather event that is forecast to occur may become a nuisance: Be aware.

A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding to occur: Be prepared.

A Flood Warning is issued when flooding is imminent or already occurring: Take action.

Know the signs of landslides