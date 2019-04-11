CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - The Willamette River in Corvallis has begun to recede after hitting flood stage and cresting Wednesday morning.
The river left its banks Tuesday and flooded part of Highway 34 just east of Corvallis. ODOT closed the road Tuesday night.
The state agency said Thursday their crews were working to clear debris washed onto the highway. By Thursday evening, water was still pouring over the road.
The eastern closure was moved from Colorado Lake Dr. to Peoria Rd.
ODOT said when water levels drop and it is safe to cross, the plan is to open one lane in either direction. When that will happen depends on how fast the water level drops.
Once Hwy. 34 is back open ODOT says drivers should expect delays for another week as crews get in to repair any damage done to the road by the flood waters.
Thursday morning Benton County declared a state of emergency because of the rising water.
Also Thursday, business owners and those flooded out got a chance to look at the damage.
At the Corvallis Market mud and water covered the floors. The owners say Tuesday night when the market closed they had a little bit of water in the parking lot, by Wednesday morning there was about a foot to a foot and a half of water inside the store.
“Just big damage,” co-owner Kulwinder Singh said. “I have owned this store a long time, 17 years and I have never seen it like this before, never."
They were expecting the clean-up to last them three or four days.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.