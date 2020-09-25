Flooding, debris top concerns in aftermath of wildfires in Santiam Canyon

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - In the aftermath of the wildfires that ripped through the Santiam Canyon, the Army Corps of Engineers is assessing how the fire's damage to the land will impact flooding season.
The Army Corps of Engineers says that as far as structural integrity of both dams in the Santiam Canyon, The Detroit Dam and the Big Cliff Dam are sound, with no major fire damage to the structures.
The Army Corps of Engineers' main concerns are flash flooding and debris from the fires flowing in nearby rivers and landslides.
The Army Corps of Engineers says there's a concern about the dams will be able to regulate more flow.
"The way that that responds downstream, we're going to be have to be nimble and we're going to have to be closely monitoring the smaller events than we normally would be concerned about," Dam Safety Program Manager Ross Hiner said.
The Army Corps of Engineers says FEMA is an important resource for how to prepare for flooding events. Officials say it is important for people to make sure their flood insurance is up to date and for people to be aware if they are in a flood plain area.
