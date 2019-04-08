COTTAGE GROVE, OR (KPTV) - Rising flood waters prompted evacuation orders Sunday night and into Monday morning in the south Willamette Valley.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says heavy rain and water being released by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Dorena Reservoir prompted the Row River to swell.
People who live in the Row River floodplain were put on a Level 3 evacuation notice and told to leave immediately Sunday night. Evacuation notices were also issued for the Coast Fork of the Willamette floodplain.
In Lane County, two shelters were set up for those evacuated. In Cottage Grove, the Red Cross shelter was at the Community Center. In Creswell, a shelter was set up at the New Hope Baptist Church. The Creswell shelter is asking people to bring blankets and pillows.
Sand bag stations have also been set up for those who need them.
Cottage Grove:
• Sandbags and sand are available at the City of Cottage Grove's parking lot for Lulu's Dog Park and the storm debris pile off of North 12th Street behind DariMart.
Creswell:
• Sandbags and sand are available at the City of Creswell's old public works shop on Oregon Avenue, east of the middle school (655 W. Oregon Avenue).
A precautionary boil water adviser is in place in Lane County for all wells within the notified evacuation area. The county suggests water be brought to a rolling boil for at least 60 seconds or use bottled water.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
