EASTERN OREGON (KPTV) - Flooding is causing major problems in eastern Oregon and has led to several closures along Interstate 84.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says recent heavy snowfall, combined with warmer temps has caused flooding along highways and roads throughout eastern Oregon.
TripCheck.com is reporting several closures along I-84 from Pendleton to Ontario.
UPDATE: Several hwys in #easternOR affected by high water. These routes are CLOSED: I-84, WB from the #Idaho border, MP 374 to MP 182 near #HermistonI-84, EB, MP 182 near Hermiston to MP 188OR 11, MP 0.1-5OR 244, MP 35-47OR 237, 0-10OR 204, MP 1-39.5 (local access okay) pic.twitter.com/TxYOfEHv2d— OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) February 7, 2020
Oregon State Police said severe flooding led to a closure of I-84, just outside of Hermiston.
Miss information these flooding pictures are Not 3 miles west of Baker City. They are just outside of Hermiston.The 3 miles west of Baker City flooding is westbound only. https://t.co/cNLlPP5J6j— Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) February 7, 2020
Travelers are advised to use caution and check for closures before heading out. Updates can be found at tripcheck.com.
Several school districts in eastern Oregon have closed due to flooding. The following schools are affected on Friday:
- Imbler School District
- Milton-Freewater Unified School District
- Athena-Weston School District
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.