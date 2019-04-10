SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Water from the Willamette River is now flooding a Salem park. The high water is covering football fields and roads at Wallace Marine Park.
A large homeless camp nearby is now mostly underwater. Several people were rescued from the encampment and many evacuated, but despite serious warnings, others chose to stay the night.
“It’s been a free for all just trying to get out of there, everybody’s helping everybody,” James, a homeless man escaping the water said.
James said he was able to save most of his stuff, but others lost everything.
“I had to raft off my little island to get out,” James said.
The water is swallowing his encampment that possibly hundreds of others also call home.
“Currently my stuff is this close to being underwater. Everyone else seems to be underwater I had the highest spot in the area,” James said.
James said everyone is wading through water, trying to save as much as possible.
“When we lose stuff, it’s everything. It’s all we got,” James said.
Most of the campers near Wallace Marine Park evacuated while others were rescued by fire crews.
“We had to paddle to get across the fast-moving water to get to some people,” David Brown with the Salem Fire Department said.
Brown helped rescue one of those campers, a man who depends on his wheelchair.
“Some of the camps are completely underwater, some are on higher ground still above water but threatened. Some people are choosing to stay, most people have left,” Brown said.
Brown worries those who are staying behind, will need to be rescued later.
“We strongly encouraged them to leave. Some parts just drop off and you wouldn’t even know it,” Brown said.
“It’s flooded, it’s really bad, the whole encampment - everything’s gone pretty much,” another camper said.
As the water creeps higher, the campers are now looking for a new place to stay the night.
“Ya, I have no idea. We were just talking about staying in church parking lots. If we band together as a group, maybe we won’t be messed with and they can leave us alone for at least the night,” James said.
